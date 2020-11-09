Mary Jane (Dees) Cutshaw, 82, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away peacefully November 8, 2020, at the Louisburg Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center surrounded by family.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Dengel and Son Louisburg Chapel. Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Dengel and Son Louisburg Chapel.
Mary was born April 25, 1938, in Wagstaff, Kansas, to Wesley and Blanche (Wolfe) Dees. She married Ronald LeRoy Cutshaw May 22, 1956. From this union they had four children, Betty, Linda, Brenda, and Margaret.
She went to KCK Area Vo Tec School for the LPN program in June 1976 and graduated June 1977.
Mary worked at Louisburg High School from 1971 to 1974 as a school cook. She also worked as a nurse aid at the original Miami County Medical Center while attending school. After graduation from nursing school, she continued her nursing career as an LPN at Miami County Medical Center until she retired. After retirement, Mary worked at Vintage Park in Paola, Ks, for several years, until she totally retired in 2004-2005.
Mary is preceded in death by her parents, four siblings, Wesley J. Dees Jr., Clarence R. Dees, John F. Dees, and Marjorie Witt.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Cutshaw, daughters, Betty Gress, Linda Clinton, Brenda Gibson, Margaret Martin, eight grandchildren, Amanda Reimal, Jessie Clinton Caceres, Leslie Foster, Austin Clinton, Rockie Littleton, Stephanie Gibson, Micala Rawlins, Melia Martin, and 10 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Louisburg Senior Center or Miami County Cancer Society.
Friends are welcome to attend services, but at the family's request masks are required and social distancing should be observed.
