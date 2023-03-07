Mary Jeanette (Austin) Crossland, 87, of Paola, Kansas, passed away March 4, 2023, at home surrounded by her family after a battle with cancer.

Mary was born on October 31, 1935, to Harold and Mary Alice Austin in Fort Scott, Kansas. She was the eldest of three daughters. Mary grew up sewing and designing clothes for her dolls. In high school, she was a majorette and loved twirling the baton.

