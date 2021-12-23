Mary Jennettia Stumpff, 79, Edgerton, Kansas, passed away Saturday, December 18, 2021, at her home.
Visitation will be Monday, December 27, 2021, at Bruce Funeral Home, 106 S. Center, Gardner, Kansas 66030 (913) 856-7111.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, December 28, 2021, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church, 555 W. Main, Gardner, Kansas. Burial in St. Columbia Cemetery, Gardner, Kansas.
Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.