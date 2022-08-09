Mary Jo Spencer, age 83, of Mound City, Ks., passed away on August 6, 2022, at Louisburg Healthcare, Louisburg, Ks.
She was born Nov. 13, 1938, in Terrell, Tx, to James Downing and Claudie Flower. Mary Jo moved to Lubbock, Tx, at the age of 5 years old and attended Lubbock High School.
She married Floyd Carter on Nov. 5 1955 in Clovis, NM, and blessed to this union was 3 children, Delica, Doris and James.
Mary Jo resided in Lubbock, Tx, while Floyd was in service. She also lived in Loving, NM, for 7 years before moving to Kansas City, Ks in 1969 where she attended cosmetology school.
Mary Jo and Floyd moved the family to Parker, Ks, in 1970 to farm on 80 acres they obtained. Floyd died Feb. 4 1976 and after his passing Mary Jo worked at Mi’ladys Hair Care & Nail Salon in Osawatomie, Ks.
On April 9, 1980, Mary Jo married Horton Spencer and moved to Tunas, Mo., where they purchased a dairy farm and lived for 9.5 years before retiring to Ritchey, Mo. After 3 years in retirement, they moved to Macks Creek, Mo. and bought and operated M&J General Store. They loved to support Macks Creek sports, especially the basketball team. She was beloved by all of the school age children. Upon retiring from the store, they moved back to Ritchey, Mo. in 2008. In 2014, they finally came back home to Mound City, KS.
Mary Jo was a strong hard-working woman for most of her life. Whether it was right alongside her husbands on the farm or running the grocery store. She also loved working outside in her flower garden, but most of all she loved God and her family in which she left a legacy of love and devotion.
Mary Jo is survived by her son, James Carter- Paola, Ks, daughter, Doris Hazen-Stillwell, Ks, son-in-law, William Leroy, McLoud, Ok, and her nephew, Richard Workman and his spouse Julie, Minco, Ok. Eight grandchildren, Cammie Cascio and her spouse, Chris Cascio, Brian Willey, Jeremy Willey and his spouse Nikki Willey, Deedra Doherty and her spouse Josh Doherty, Stephanie Hanson and her spouse Manny Hanson, Jenea Miller-Carter and her spouse Nate Miller, and Melinda McBean and her spouse Ken McBean. She had sixteen great- grandchildren, Damion, Kalyn and her spouse Brandon, Brooke, Kayla, Carter, Haven, Christian, Nevaeh, Alexia, Maddysen, Alexander, McKenzy, Mason, Lincoln, Sophia and Xavier plus one great-great granddaughter Emma Jo Hawkins.
She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Claudie Downing, her sister, Jimmy Ruth Workman, her first husband, Floyd John Carter, her second husband, Horton Shago Spencer, her daughter, Delica Jo Leroy, her grandson Jonathan William LeRoy, and a great-grandaughter, McKenzy Carter.
Celebration of Life is August 20th, 1 p.m. at Broadway Villa Community Room, 19855 Broadway St., Stilwell, Ks., with graveside services to follow.
