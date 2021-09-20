Mary K. Giles, age 78, of Paola, passed away 9/17/2021.
Mary was born December 16, 1942, to Harry and Mary Jane Vinson in Topeka, Kansas. After losing her mother at six weeks of age, she was taken in by a first cousin of her father, Walter Rollin Grauel, and his wife Opal, who later officially adopted her.
Mary graduated from Paola High School, May of 1960. On August 25, 1972, she was united in marriage to Kenny Giles in Paola, KS. Mary worked for the City of Olathe for 4 1/2 years before later retiring from the City of Spring Hill after 26 years of service.
Mary loved music. She played bass guitar with the FCC Praise Band at the First Christian Church in Garnett, KS, and the Worship and Praise Team at Pearl Street Baptist church in Paola, KS. She also played bass guitar for the Country CB'ers (Country & Western Band) for 20 years.
In her years after retirement, she enjoyed scrapbooking, puzzles, fishing, taking drives through the country, and crocheting baby blankets for her family and friends, but nothing compared to her most joy-filled moments she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.
She will be greatly missed by her family and friends. Preceding her in death were her husband, Kenny Giles, her biological parents, Harry and Mary Jane Vinson, and her parents, Walter and Opal Grauel, her brothers, Ervin Grauel and Bobby Vinson, and her sister, Betty Vinson.
Surviving is her daughters, Debbie (Dwight) Beachboard and Tammy Johnson of Paola, KS, her Grandchildren, James (Casey) Johnson, Andrew (Catherine) Johnson, Dustin Beachboard and Danielle Beachboard, and Great Grandchildren, Olivia, Bailey and Henry Johnson.
Memorials to be made to First Baptist Church in Paola, KS, or the Miami County Cancer Foundation.
Visitation and service to be held at First Baptist Church in Paola.
Visitation: Saturday, September 25, 2021, 9 to 10:30 AM, Service to begin at 10:30 AM.
Graveside Service to follow at Garnett Cemetery.
Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary, Paola Chapel.
