Mary Kathryn VanTrece, 87, formally of Paola, KS, peacefully departed her loving family on Monday, January 18, 2021, at home in Kansas City, MO.
Mary, the daughter of Newt Williams and Margaret Fuller, was born in Van Buren, Ark. on May 1, 1933, and as a young girl relocated to Osawatomie, Kansas. It was here that she married her best friend and love Harry VanTrece in August 1951. They later divorced after 30 years of marriage but remained fast friends. Out of that union started a beautiful legacy. Mary was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them and her many grandchildren.
Mary had a big heart and was loved by so many. She was the glue that held her family together. She worked at the Coat Factory, King Radio, Lakemary Center, State Hospital and Whirlpool before her much deserved retirement. She was a member of Mt. Olivet Baptist Church in Paola and belonged to the Ebonites Club.
Mary was preceded in death by her Mother, Margaret Williams; Father, Newt Williams; Sister, Juanita Walker; Sons, Harold VanTrece and Harry VanTrece Jr.; Grandson, Micah VanTrece; Granddaughters, Delisa VanTrece and Alyssia VanTrece
Mary is survived by Daughters Betty Marshall Swift of Kansas City, MO., Denise VanTrece (Renee VanTrece) of Milford, CT. and Stepdaughter, Deborah VanTrece (Lorraine Lane) of Atlanta GA; Sons, Ronald VanTrece (Laura VanTrece) of Olathe, KS and Jackson VanTrece of Kansas City, MO; 11 Grandchildren, 23 Great-Grandchildren, 7 Great-Great Grandchildren and many nieces, nephews and countless lifelong friends.
Our Mother was strong, determined, and fiercely independent. Her life was a blessing, her memory a treasure. She is loved beyond words and will be missed beyond measure.
Memorial will be held Saturday,February 20th at 1:00 p.m. at:
Olathe Christian Church
1115 S. Ridgeview Road
Olathe Kansas 66062
Mask required
