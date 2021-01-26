Mary L. Gibbons, age 88, of Osawatomie, KS, died Monday, January 25, 2021, at her home.
Graveside at 3:30 pm Friday, January 29th, 2021, at Osawatomie Cemetery followed by 𝙈𝙖𝙧𝙮’𝙨 ’𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙜-𝙖-𝙡𝙤𝙣𝙜’ 𝘾𝙚𝙡𝙚𝙗𝙧𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙤𝙣 at 4:00 p.m. At ‘The Well’ Wesleyan Church, 513 15th Street, Osawatomie.
Arrangements by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home, Osawatomie.
