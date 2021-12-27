Mary Louise Flynn

Mary Louise (Seyler) Flynn, age 65, of Wellsville, KS, passed away Saturday, December 25, 2021, at her home.
Funeral services will be 11 AM, Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Wilson’s Funeral Home in Wellsville. Visitation will be 6-8 PM, Wednesday evening, also at the funeral home. Interment in Wellsville Cemetery will follow services.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Mary Flynn Memorial Fund in care of Wilson’s, PO Box 486, Wellsville, KS 66092.
Mary Louise (Seyler) Flynn was born September 2, 1956, in Ottawa, Kansas, the daughter of Jack and JoAnn (Myers) Seyler. She grew up in Wellsville and graduated from Wellsville High School in 1974.
Mary worked at the Osawatomie State Hospital for over 20 years. She then went into the hotel industry and managed an extended stay hotel for many years. Working with and caring for people was an environment she thrived and excelled in and she was an amazing grandmother who loved and adored her three grandchildren, Skyler, Sydney and Tucker.
On March 16, Mary married Darrell Flynn at Flynn Ponderosa (the farm) outside of Wellsville. He survives at the home.
Mary also enjoyed watching true crime tv, Dr. Phil, and Judge Judy. She LOVED the KC Chiefs and also enjoyed watching NBA basketball with her grandson Skyler. Her favorite player was Ray Allen.
Mary is survived by her husband of the home; daughter, Kristal Pape-Powell (Brandon) and grandchildren, Skyler, Sydney and Tucker, all of Osawatomie; step-daughter, Staci Selk (Jeremy) of Gardner; sister, LuAnn (Seyler) Broadus (Don, Sr.) of Blue Springs, MO; sister, Kathy Dorsey of Wellsville; sister, Sue Seyler of Wellsville; sister, Dyan Rushing of Encino, CA; brother, Ron Rushing, (Susan) of Gardner; brother, Donald Rushing (Mary) of Wellsville; step-mother, Jacque Seyler of Wellsville; step-father, Butch Stottlemire of Wellsville; nieces and nephews: Chasity Murphy, Don Broadus, Jr., Dana Ausherman, Brandon Seyler, B.J. Page, Josey Page, Ryan Rushing, Tim Rushing, Kim Jones, Bryan Rushing, Shelby Rushing; several great-nieces and nephews; and her cat, Spark and dog, Gizmo of the home.
Mary is preceded in death by her brother, Bill and her mother and father.
