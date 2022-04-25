1936-2022
Mary enjoyed trips with her girlfriends to destinations across the United States, celebrating many class reunions with her lifelong friends, playing Mahjong at the Senior Center, watching the races, and many, many friends and family enjoying the Minden’s backyard pool for years. Most recently, Mary enjoyed watching the Kansas City Royals and had started keeping scores on her calendar.
Mary enjoyed spending time with her 4 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren. Many memories from her grandchildren center around the backyard pool, gymnastics and wrestling matches in the living room and one very memorable trip to Texas. The great-grandchildren enjoyed spending time sharing their toys and imaginary phone calls with “Great-Grandma Mary” or “Grandma Dougie” as she was so lovingly called.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas, in 2014 and her dog Spike in 2022. Her parents, parents’ in-law, and her brother (Gene) also preceded her in death.
She is survived by her sons Rusty (Teresa), Randy (Kathy), Rod; 4 grandchildren Ben Minden (Della), Marcy Seaman (Paul), Baily Hasselquist (Miles), Jake Minden (Alex); 8 great-grandchildren Shelby and Levi Minden; Miranda and Colby Seaman; Jade and Ella Hasselquist; Jaxon and Cole Minden, all of Paola.
Visitation will be Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at Dengel and Sons Funeral Home from 6-7:30 PM. Graveside services will be held on Thursday, April 28, 2022 at the Paola Cemetery, beginning at 10:00 AM.
In remembrance of Mary’s love for her dog Spike and her love for her church, those who wish to make contributions may make them to Prairie Paws and/or the Paola Baptist Church, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl Street, Paola, KS, 66071.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.