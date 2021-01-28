December 11, 1943-January 25, 2021
Mary Louise “Weez” Kelly, age 77, of Bucyrus, KS passed peacefully on January 25, 2021, at her home.
Mary will lie in state with an informal visitation from 9:30-11:00 a.m. Friday, January 29, 2021, at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, KS. Mass of Christian Burial and Rosary will follow at 11:00 a.m. Burial at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to the Holy Rosary Wea Church or school.
Mary was born December 11, 1943, to Alva and Maxine Kinnison. She attended school in Stilwell. She was united in marriage to William J. Kelly on July 18, 1960 at Queen of the Holy Rosary. She and Bill raised their five children on the family farm.
Mary was very much her own person and very consistent throughout her life with what she enjoyed and how she lived. She had a fun sense of humor and you could count on her for telling it like she saw it. For all her straightforwardness, Mary was a very creative person with a flair for design, landscaping and painting. She had a wide array of work endeavors including owning a dress shop, operating Windmill Gardens greenhouse on the farm, working at Holy Rosary School and most recently at Dengel & Son.
Mary loved the Wea community, her church and her family. She was a fun-loving grandma and her grandkids and great-grand kids loved her. She enjoyed visiting the Ursuline Sisters and was grateful to have Father Gary at Wea the last few years.
Mary was preceded in death by her husband Bill, her parents, infant son David Joseph and grandson Nick Viscek. And many other loved ones.
She is survived by her children and their spouses: Sheryl Souders and husband Rick of Stilwell, KS; Lori Shirley and husband Nelson of New Mexico; Kim Finestead of Bucyrus, KS; Trish Viscek of Stilwell, KS; and Greg Kelly and wife Jennifer of Louisburg, KS. She is also survived by her 15 grandchildren: Ashley (Adam), Bryson (Tara), Brad (Ashley), Allison (Rusty), Brock, Blane, Joe, Brody, Tyler, Olivia, Will, Ava, Juliana, Rozlyn, Delia and 12 great grandchildren that she adored. Also surviving is her brother Kenny Kinnison and wife Janelle.
Mary (Weez) will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
