Mary Nadel passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 10, 2020, at Hospice of Hernando-Pasco in Dade City, FL. She had been in the good care of her daughter and son-in-law, Rachel and Tres Black for the past five years.
She was born Mary Kathryn Clinton on June 3, 1928, to Orville and Mabel (Eastwood) in Paola, KS. Her sister, Margaret, older brother, Orville, Jr. and baby brother, Arthur were raised on a hay farm. Mary especially loved the farm animals, horses in particular, learning to ride at an early age. Shortly after high school, she married Kenneth Eugene Moyer and had two sons, Michael and Gary. After a divorce in 1953, Mary moved to work at Kansas State University (KSU) in Manhattan where she met Marvin Keith Nadel, a graduate student at KSU. They married on December 17, 1955, and shortly after moved to St. Joseph, MO. There they welcomed a daughter, Rachel, a son David and began adopting the older boys. Together, Mary and Keith, raised their family with love and support and worked tirelessly providing the very best opportunities for their children. Over the next 20 years, Keith's career moved the family to Nanuet & Pearl River, NY, West Covina, CA, and Des Peres, MO.
Mary and Keith would often proudly boast about all four children graduating from college. They were also very proud to have all three of their sons achieve the rank of Eagle Scout and their daughter the rank of First Class Girl Scout.
After retiring in 1976, they moved to Florida, living in Cocoa Beach, Melbourne and finally to Ocala in 2002. She and Keith were active members of Countryside Presbyterian Church in Ocala.
Mary was an experienced genealogist, completing research on the Clinton/Eastwood family trees which took her and Keith through the US, the UK and Ireland retracing family records.
Mary is predeceased by her two brothers, and her husband, Keith, of nearly 58 years. She is survived by her older sister, Margaret Dalrymple, in Paola, KS, four children, eight grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was also eagerly looking forward to the arrival of her ninth great grandchild from Matthew and Diedra Black later this year.
She will be interred on Monday, August 3rd at Bushnell National Cemetery in Florida next to her husband, Keith.
