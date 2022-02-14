Mary Patricia “Pat” Gehr, 90, passed away February 8, 2022, at Brewster Place Retirement Community. Pat was born May 26, 1931, to Mary Rose and John Floyd Jenkins.
Pat grew up in Miami County. As a child she read everything she could get her hands on, adopted every stray animal she could find, and spent a good deal of time keeping her younger brothers in line. In spite of enduring the hardships of the Great Depression, her mother saved enough money to send her to Ursuline Academy in Paola. It was there that she was taken under the wing of an intuitive Nun who could see that being a secretary, as was the aspiration of most girls at the time, was definitely not for Pat. Empowered by Sister’s inspiration, Pat decided she wanted a career that was challenging and allowed her to help people, so she became a nurse.
Pat graduated from St. Mary’s Hospital School of Nursing in 1952. She spent her early years as an industrial nurse for Fluor Corporation before settling into her true calling: psychiatric nursing. She worked at Osawatomie State Hospital and then after moving to Topeka she worked as a Supervising Nurse for the Topeka State Hospital and at the Menninger Clinic (yes, at the same time because “why would you only have one job that you love when you could have two?”) Pat was known to be a tough and no-nonsense boss, but she was also kind and truly cared about those who worked for her. First and foremost, though, she cared about the people they were there to serve.
As a young woman, Pat was never keen on getting married, but when she met John Gehr, that all changed. John’s kindness and wit quickly won her over. They married, had one daughter, Zoe, and spent 23 wonderful years together. They enjoyed their Bella Vista vacation home, golfing, playing cards with friends and throwing great parties (really great parties).
After John passed in 1982, Pat was introduced to fellow widower, Fred Morehead. They married in 1986, and a second great chapter began for the girl who never really wanted to get married. Pat adopted Fred’s family as her own and enjoyed her growing family of children and grandchildren. Pat and Fred enjoyed 26 years together, traveling extensively, canning the fruits and vegetables from their garden, and continuing to play cards. He died in 2012. Pat was a proud democrat and loved debating politics with her two republican husbands (she used to say that when republican boys wanted to have fun, they married democrat girls).
Pat’s passion for service was guided by her deep faith. She was member of Most Pure Heart of Mary Parish and served the church community in many ways. One of her greatest joys was working with Sister Ann and the Ministry to the Aging, where she could share her skills as a nurse and her passion for helping those in need.
Pat’s life was filled with adventure, love, laughter and service. Even after dementia robbed her of so much, she kept a razor-sharp wit that always gave those around her a reason to smile. She will be missed by many.
Pat is survived by her children, Zoe Gehr, Topeka, Terri Taylor (Edward), Silver Lake, Tom Morehead, Topeka, and Tim Morehead (Mami), San Diego; her brother, Bill Jenkins (Marilyn) of Iola; nine grandchildren, Emily Taylor, Erin Taylor, Rochelle Van der Merwe, Michelle Wilson, Dani Renner, Christina Grantham, Tim Morehead, Tommy Morehead, and Tyler Morehead; and eleven great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her daughter, Kay Hesse and her brother, Gerald Jenkins.
The family will receive friends from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Monday, February 21, 2022, at the Cultural Arts Center at Brewster Place (Evergreens Building). Rosary will be prayed at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at Most Pure Heart of Mary Catholic Church, where Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Inurnment will follow in West Lawns Memorial Gardens. Masks are required (nurse Pat would say “JUST TAKE THE JAB”).
Memorial contributions may be made to the Ministry to the Aging at Most Pure Heart of Mary Church and sent in care of Kevin Brennan Family Funeral Home, 2801 SW Urish Road, Topeka, KS 66614. Condolences may be sent online to www.kevinbrennanfamily.com.
