Mary "Patty" Kelsey

1956-2020
Mary “Patty” Patricia (Miller) Kelsey, 63, of Paola, Kansas, passed away on September 10, 2020.
Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m., Monday, September 14, 2020, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola followed by rosary at 8 p.m. Funeral mass will be 10:00 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the church with burial in Holy Cross Cemetery.
She was born October 9, 1956, to Louis David and Iva Teresa (Scherman) Miller in Kansas City, Kansas. Patty married Michael "Mike" Allan Kelsey on June 6, 1975 in Paola. They made their home in Paola and became the parents of four children.
Patty is survived by her husband Mike; children: son Chad Kelsey, son Ben and his wife Amanda along with their children Brynn, Blake, Zoey, and Paige, daughter Denise Doherty and her husband Chase along with their children Braeden and Addy, son Alex and his wife Jenna along with her children Morgan, Grace, Liberty, John, Elsa, and Wyatt; sister Julie Doherty and her husband Richard; parents-in-law Ned and Theresa Kelsey; and many other extended family members she loved dearly.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Linda Castro.
Patty grew up in Paola and graduated from Paola High School in 1974. After high school, she married Mike and started a family, becoming her most treasured accomplishments in life.
Patty loved to spend time with all her grandchildren attending their activities and even passing on her ability to win (cheat) at all the games they would play together. Patty enjoyed the time spent traveling to see family and hosting family get togethers in her own home. One of her many hobbies was genealogy; she was researching the family history with her cousin Mike Clark. She also enjoyed working outside tending to her flowers. Patty was a dedicated employee for the last 16 years at First Option Bank in Osawatomie serving her community.
She was a Bunco player with her friends from the bank. Lunch dates and evening or weekend outings with her friends and co-workers were always a treat to her. Most importantly, she never missed an opportunity to spend her extra time with her grandkids which stems from her dedicated participation in her children's activities while they were growing up. Patty and Mike supported their community by attending many events. They never missed a Roots Festival!
The family suggests memorial contributions to Miami County Cancer Foundation, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. (913) 294-2372. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Patty’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.