Mary Stamper

Mary “Kate” (Sheil) Stamper, 84, passed away Tuesday, June 7, 2020. Married to Terry A. Stamper February 17, 1955. Kate was preceded in death by her husband, mother, father, five brothers and one sister. She is survived by her son, Timothy Stamper (Sandy), her grandchildren, Jennifer Bradshaw, Terry Stamper, Cody Stamper, Hanna Butts, nine great-grandchildren, and her lifelong friend Dorothy Brandt. Kate requested no service.
