Mary Thies

Mary Burnadette Thies, 57, passed away on Thursday, July 2, 2020 at her home, after battling lung cancer for several years. She recently was in the care of Olathe Hospice following a return and spread of the cancer.
Visitation will be 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Thursday, July 9, 2020 at the Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church Wea, Bucyrus, Kansas. Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m. Burial to follow in Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Mary was born March 6, 1963 in Paola, Kansas, the daughter of Leo and Agnes Hannigan Thies.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, Leo, and Agnes Thies.
She is survived by her three children, Brian (Rozanne) Clough of East Liverpool, Ohio, Shawn Clough of Fayetteville, Arkansas, and Marsha Clough Anderson of Springdale, Arkansas; four grandchildren, Jayde, Skylar, Zander and Katherine; three brothers, Gerard Thies of Overland Park, Kansas, Eric (Emily) Thies of Pleasanton, Kansas, and Chris (Madeleine) Thies of Olathe, Kansas and one sister, Anne Gates of Kansas City, Kansas.
Mary showed tremendous courage facing her cancer during her last days. Bolstered by her faith, she was a great inspiration to her family. Mary was a loving daughter, mother, grandmother, and sister.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorial contributions to Olathe Hospice.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053 913-837-4310
