Mary Margaret (McClintock) Tooley passed away July 4, 2023.
She was born December 28, 1938, in Vinland, Kansas, to Herbert H. and Olive (Edwards) McClintock. She grew up on a farm outside of Louisburg, Kansas and graduated from Louisburg High School in 1956.
Mary married her high school sweetheart Jerry Tooley and they moved to a farm between Fontana and Paola, Kansas. Mary and Jerry had three children, Terri Lee, Jerry Steven and Janet Elaine.
Mary worked at Mode O’ Day in Osawatomie, Kansas doing sewing work until the children got older. Mary became a stay at home Mom who spent a lot of time gardening and canning. Mary and Jerry were leaders in the Osage Pioneers 4H club and were very active in the Fontana United Methodist Church. After the kids left the house, Mary went to work at the Miami County Clerk’s office. She worked there 25 years until retiring as the Deputy Clerk.
Mary and Jerry enjoyed square dancing with the Frontier Twirlers and spoiling their grandchildren and great grandchildren. After Jerry died in June 2019, Mary lived on the family farm until January 2023 when she moved to Lee’s Summit, Missouri to be closer to her daughter Janet.
Mary was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Gene McClintock, William McClintock and infant brother Leo McClintock. She was also preceded by her husband Jerry and daughter Terri Lee Guenther.
She is survived by her son Jerry Steven (Maggie) Tooley of Bellevue, Nebraska; her daughter Janet Elaine (Bret) Green of Lee’s Summit, Missouri; nine grandchildren; and 19 great grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St, Paola, KS on Sunday, July 9, 2023 from 4-6 PM. The funeral will also be at the funeral home on Monday, July 10, 2023 at 10:30 AM with burial following at the Fontana Cemetery. Memorials are suggested to Parker Grade School ‘Parker Christmas Share’ or Tri-Ko, Inc of Osawatomie, KS and can be sent in care of the funeral home.
