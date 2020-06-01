Mary Windisch

1933-2020
Mary Catherine Cecilia Seck Windisch, 86, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family at the Olathe Hospice House on May 30, 2020.
Mary was born on December 3, 1933 in Scipio, KS to Herbert J & Cecilia (Nilges) Seck. She grew up around Scipio, Garnett, Wea, and Westphalia area before settling in Louisburg where she graduated from Louisburg High in May 1951. While in high school she met the love of her life, Kenneth Wayne Windisch, whom she married on July 7, 1951 at the Parish House of the Louisburg Catholic Church. They made their home on the farm they purchased in 1958 where they raised their 4 children. Mary and Kenneth celebrated 63 years of marriage together before his passing in 2014.
After high school Mary worked as a bookkeeper for Louisburg Lumber Yard. After moving to Paola, she went to work for the Miami County Extension Office until 1958 when she became a stay-at-home mom. After her children were in school, she worked as a bookkeeper for the Holy Trinity Catholic School and worked 17 years for the USD #368 Food Service Program retiring in May 1991. She also served as secretary for the Paola Township Board for many years. After retiring from USD #368, she worked in the kitchen at the Paola Livestock Auction.
Mary was a charter and lifelong member of the Shamrock Study Club, belonged to the Holy Trinity Alter Society aka Holy Trinity Women’s Group, The Mermaids Water Wellness Group and Red Hats.
Mary loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending their school programs, sporting events and dance recitals. She was known for her sewing skills making her children’s clothing while they were young, baking and decorating cakes for her grandchildren’s birthdays, quilting, making many quilts for her family, crocheting, painting, gardening and cooking, going to the casinos, and traveling. Mary and Kenneth were charter members of the Twin Rivers Camping Club.
Mary is survived by her children: Steven (Jackie) Windisch, Gary Windisch and Sheri (Richard) Maimer all of Paola, Kansas; 10 grandchildren Kyle (Jasmyn) Windisch, Diane (Ryan) Flerlage, Kristina (Tim) Sullivan, Greg (Christine) Windisch, Katherine Windisch, Casey (Justin) Kelley, Joseph (Melanie) Windisch, Shawn (Clarissa) Windisch, Trudie Maimer, and Wesley (Gracie Shelton) Windisch; 13 great-grandchildren Madison & Mason Flerlage; Jayden Cross; Trenton & Tyler Sullivan; Aerial, Liam & Willow Windisch; Case and Kipp Windisch (along with their baby brother or sister who is due in July); and Eli, Grace Ann & Isabel Marie Kelley. Mary is preceded in death by her parents, her husband Kenneth, son John Paul Windisch, granddaughter Tiffany Irene Maimer and sister Dorothy Wilkins.
Visitation 9-10am, Wednesday, June 3, 2020 followed by rosary at 10am and funeral mass at 10:30am at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola. Burial in the Holy Cross Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Catholic Church or Olathe Hospice House and send c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071.
