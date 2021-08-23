Matthew Bruce Bierschbach, age 35, died at his home in Springfield, Missouri, from Covid.
Visitation will be Friday, August 27, 2021, from 6:00-8:00 P.M. Rosary will follow the visitation at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083.
Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 A.M., Saturday, August 28, 2021 at Queen of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 22779 Metcalf Road, Bucyrus, Kansas 66013. Interment follows at Queen of the Holy Rosary Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities, 333 E. Poplar Street, Suite A, Olathe, Kansas 66061 or Spring Hill Food Pantry. Make checks payable to Life Spring Church, which handles the pantry, and mail to P.O. Box 120, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Matthew was born July 16, 1986, in Kirkland, Washington to Bruce Everett Bierschbach and Debria (Gage) Bierschbach. He graduated from Loveland High School in Loveland, Ohio. Growing up he worked hard to earn his Eagle Scout which ignited a lifelong sense of joy in service. Then he went on to achieve a degree in Broadcasting.
Matthew lived in Springfield, Missouri for the past three years and worked for a call center in the travel industry for Expedia Group. He was a devoted Christian and enjoyed reading his Bible. Matthew was involved with Bridge the Gap Outreach Ministry.
He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it and volunteered to help all walks of life especially the poor and homeless. Matthew had a strong sense of self- conviction for what he believed. He was loved so much as a son, brother, stepson, stepbrother, friend and activist.
Matthew is survived by his mother, Debria (Gage) Bierschbach, Spring Hill, Kansas; father Bruce Everett Bierschbach and stepmom, Judy Bierschbach, Loveland, Ohio; sisters: Dana (Chuck) Stewart, Spring Hill, Kansas, Ashley Bierschbach, Covington, Kentucky, Linsey (Ryan) Fagan, Chicago, Illinois: brother, Chad Swinford, Houston, Texas; stepbrother, Chris Laver, Arlington, Virginia; grandparents, Maurice and Patricia Bierschbach, Webster, South Dakota and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Max and Mary Gage and aunts and uncles. Matthew will be sorely missed by his family. We all pray that he is in peaceful eternity.
