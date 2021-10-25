3/13/1921 - 10/20/2021
Maxine (Knoop) Barber was born to Oleita May (Altic) and Vern Thomas Knoop on 3/13/1921. Her brothers and sisters were Nadine Graham, Vernice Cox, Gwendola Ward, and Vern Knoop.
Maxine started her teaching career right out of high school in Willow Branch School from 1939-1940. In later years, she earned a Masters Degree in education and over the years she taught at Kansas schools in Harrison Flats, Sharon Springs, and Garnett.
Maxine married George Lee Barber on 3/13/1940, and to this union three children were born; Jerry, Georgiea, and Exie. Following three years in the Navy, they moved to Miltonville, KS, where both Maxine and George received BA degrees in religion on 5/28/1951. They then transferred to the Assemblies of God of Kansas and served their Heavenly Father by starting churches in Plainville and then Burden, pastoring in St. Francis, restarting a church in Plainville, and then pastoring in Sharon Springs. They were both ordained ministers of the Assemblies of God for over fifty years. After retiring, they lived in Garnett and then in Paola.
Maxine was preceded in death by her husband and two siblings, Nadine and Vernice. She is survived by her children Jerry Barber and wife (Becky) of Yellville, Arkansas, Georgiea Slyter and husband (Dave) of Paola, Kansas, and Exie Barber and wife (Pam) of Ellsworth, Kansas; eight grandchildren; and twenty-two great grandchildren.
Visitation 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., Friday, October 29, 2021, followed by funeral service at 10:30 a.m., at Cross Point Church in Paola with burial in Paola Cemetery. Memorials are to the Assembly of God Church Ellsworth Building Fund and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071
