Maybelle Derr, 88, formerly of Paola, Kansas and Kansas City, Missouri passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 7, 2019, in Gardner, Kansas.
Maybelle was born May 20, 1931, to Carl and Martha Oliver of Sleeper, Missouri.
After graduating from high school, she went to Kansas City to attend nursing school. While there, she met Kenneth Derr and they were married on September 21, 1950. They were blessed with four sons.
She was a devout member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her son Paul Kenneth, sister Leatha Oliver, and two brothers James Lee and Carl, Jr.
She is survived by her husband Kenneth; sons Wayne Derr (Joyce) of Paola, David Derr (Janet) of Hillsdale, KS, and Darrel Derr (Ronda) of Paola, KS; a brother Lester Oliver (Karen) of Sleeper, MO; three sisters Marie Strange of Lee's Summit, MO, Margaret Derr (Len) of St. Peters, MO, and Norma June Garris of Springfield, CO; 11 grandchildren; 27 great grandchildren; 6 great-great grandchildren; many other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 11 a.m. to noon at Dengel and Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071. Graveside services will follow at 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Wagstaff Cemetery, rural Miami County, Kansas.
The family suggests memorial contributions to your favorite charity or hospice, c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071. Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Maybelle’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
