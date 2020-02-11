1964-2020
Melanie Dawn Wilson, 55, of Paola, Kansas, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, February 6, 2020.
Visitation: 9:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, followed by funeral service at 11:30 a.m. at the Lighthouse Presbyterian Church, 1402 E. 303rd, Paola, KS, 66071.
Burial: Paola Cemetery. Memorials: Melanie Wilson Memorial Fund (for her children), c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
Melanie was born Friday, November 27, 1964, in Kansas City, MO, the daughter of Warren and Judy (McDonald) Hutchison. She graduated from Center Senior High in Kansas City, Missouri with the Class of 1983. She took several college classes through Longview Community College and Fort Scott Community College.
Melanie was united in marriage to Timothy Wilson on May 22, 1993, at Kansas City, Missouri. They made their home in Kansas City, Missouri for a few years before moving to Paola in June of 2000. They became the parents of two children Colton and Kaylee.
She worked as a dental receptionist for Dr. Scott Herre, DDS in Leawood, Kansas for the last seven years. Prior to that, she had worked for Dr. Oltjen, Dr. Thomas, and Dr. Bill Herre in her career with the dental profession. She enjoyed seeing and visiting their regular as well as new clients.
Melanie loved taking pictures of sunrises and sunsets. She had two canine companions Nike and Finley that adored her. Melanie and her "bestie" who she considered a sister, Annette Gordon-Howell, participated together in many craft shows across the mid-west. They made yard flower ornaments out of glassware and called their business "Flowers Along the Tracks." They worked well together, enjoying the camaraderie and all the people they met along the way. Melanie loved and adored her family and friends and the time she spent with them.
She was preceded in death by her mother Judy Kay (McDonald) Hutchison; father-in-law Jerry Wilson, mother-in-law Patricia Veach; and brother-in-law David Wilson.
Survivors include her husband Tim of the home; son Colton Wilson and daughter Kaylee Wilson of Paola; her father Warren Hutchison of Paola; devoted brother Stefan Hutchison of Kansas City, Missouri; step mother-in-law Nancy Wilson of Yates City, Illinois; sister-in-law Danita Veach of Osawatomie; two nephews Joseph Veach of Kansas City, Missouri and Allen Coovert of DeSoto, Kansas; one great nephew Miles Timothy Veach of Kansas City, Missouri; and many other relatives and friends.
