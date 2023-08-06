Melissa Anne Kitchen, age 36, of Lane, Kansas, quietly made her journey to heaven July 6, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. Her room was filled with loving family and friends at the Olathe Hospice House.
Melissa was born December 14, 1986, in Garnett, Kansas. She was the eldest of four children belonging to Randy Ray Kitchen and Misty Michelle McDowell Kitchen. Her adoring siblings are Sean Michael, Harleigh Rae and Cyrus Ross Kitchen.
Melissa was raised in a farming family and always exhibited a strong work ethic. Being the first granddaughter born into the family, she had a close relationship and bond with Grammy Sue and Pa. In July of 2000, she was baptized and became a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Osawatomie. In 2005, she graduated from Osawatomie High School and went on to work and earn her license in the insurance industry, later working as a legal assistant and office manager.
Also in 2005, her brother Sean introduced her to David “Red” Brown, who quickly became known to all as “Honey”. They immediately became best friends and shared a deep love and admiration for each other. Rising through life’s challenges, they joined their lives together, making every house they lived in a home, most recently buying an old farm house in the most perfect location. Much of their lives centered around work, good food and friends. Together they were avid cooks, grilling and smoking meats and vegetables from their garden…and oh, the fried pickles! Entertaining was a passion shared with their friends nearly every weekend.
Melissa persistently attended to the details of life and finances and was very proud of the stability and comfort that she and Red built together. This life included their beloved Jack Russell, Papa Willie Brown, later joined by Australian Shepherd Remi and Roxie the cat (better known as Hiss-Miss).
In 2020, Melissa was privileged to become Godmother to Wynonna Ewbank, who now has her own Guardian Angel.
Preceded in death by: Grandparents; David Eldon McDowell, Sue Ann Sutton McDowell Crum, Charles William Crum, Robert James Kitchen and Norma Jean Kitchen and Papa Willie Brown.
She is survived by David “Red” Brown, whom we all adore; her mother and father, Misty and Randy Kitchen; her siblings Sean, Harleigh and Cyrus Kitchen and her precious new nephew Sutton, along with many family and friends-she is survived by love.
Her family thanks everyone for all the kindnesses and holding them and Melissa in your hearts throughout the intense and brief journey of her illness. She did a splendid job through it all. “While our loss is bitter beyond comprehension, we must find sweetness in the mercy of time.”- MMK
In honoring Melissa’s wishes, there will be no formal services. At a later date, we plan to throw a fabulous picnic for her.
Memorials can be made in her name to: Operation Wildlife, Inc (OWL Wildlife Rehabilitation in Linwood, KS or Miami County Cancer Foundation (MCCF), c/o Eddy Birchard Funeral Home, 203 Main Street, Osawatomie, KS, 66064.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.