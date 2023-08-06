Melissa Anne Kitchen, age 36, of Lane, Kansas, quietly made her journey to heaven July 6, 2023, at 5:58 p.m. Her room was filled with loving family and friends at the Olathe Hospice House.

Melissa was born December 14, 1986, in Garnett, Kansas. She was the eldest of four children belonging to Randy Ray Kitchen and Misty Michelle McDowell Kitchen. Her adoring siblings are Sean Michael, Harleigh Rae and Cyrus Ross Kitchen.

