1980-2022
Melissa Sue (Stallbaumer) Browning, 42, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Miami County Medical Center in Paola.
1980-2022
Melissa Sue (Stallbaumer) Browning, 42, of Paola, Kansas, passed away Saturday, July 30, 2022, at Miami County Medical Center in Paola.
Funeral 10:00 am, Friday, August 5, 2022, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Paola. Rosary 5:00 p.m., Thursday, August 4, 2022 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church followed by visitation 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Interment: Holy Cross Cemetery.
Melissa was born Friday, April 11, 1980, in Overland Park, KS, the daughter of the late Michael P. and Mary (Colson) Stallbaumer. She grew up in Paola and attended Holy Trinity Catholic school from kindergarten through 7th grade. She then went to Paola Middle School and graduated from Paola High School in 1998. She earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in speech pathology from Central Missouri State University.
Melissa was united in marriage to Craig Browning June 11, 2005, at Holy Trinity Catholic Church in Paola. They made their home in Paola and became the parents of two daughters Reese and Emersyn.
She worked as a speech therapist for USD 368, Louisburg schools, and Pleasanton schools. She was currently a speech therapist at Cottonwood Elementary School in Paola.
Her girls were her life. She was a very devoted mother making sure her daughters received all the love and support possible in all of their extra curricular activities with competitive dance and cheer leading being their greatest passion.
Survivors include her husband Craig; two daughters Reese and Emersyn of the home; brother Matthew Stallbaumer of Valrico, FL; nieces Madyson and Marlee Stallbaumer; many other relatives and a big circle of friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Mike and Cathy Stallbaumer.
The family suggests memorial contributions to the Reese and Emersyn Browning Education Fund which can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary-Crematory, 305 North Pearl Street, Paola, KS 66071.
Family and friends are encouraged to post their condolences and memories on Melissa’s Tribute Wall at www.dengelmortuary.com.
Obituaries for the Miami County Republic are $10 for the first 70 words. More information may be presented for an additional fee. For fee information, please consult your funeral director or call (913) 294-2311.
Funeral homes may fax information to (913) 294-5318 or email to obits@miconews.com. Please include your contact information. Photos may be emailed in jpeg format. Deadline to run in the printed paper is 10 a.m. on Tuesday. The Miami County Republic publishes on Wednesday.
Private-party obituaries are taken 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, except on holidays.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.