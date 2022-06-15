Melissa Weir Morton, 66, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away at her home on Saturday, June 11, 2022.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, June 16, 2022, and the funeral service will be 11:30 a.m. Friday, June 17, 2022, both at Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083, (913) 592-2244.
Burial at Pleasant Valley Cemetery, Overland Park, Kansas following the funeral service.
In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations to be made in her honor to the Great Dane Club of Greater Kansas City ((816) 589-1946), a cause very dear to Melissa's heart. Please see website https://gdcgkc.org/in-memory/ Tax deductible donations can be made in her name via paypal to GDCGKC@yahoo.com or checks made out to "GDCGKC Rescue" and sent to 21116 S. Briar Rd., Peculiar, MO 64078. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Melissa was born on September 19, 1955, in Indianapolis, Indiana, and was the second child of Max E. and Vermont Josephine (McCoskey) Weir. She grew up in Indiana and Illinois, later moving to the Kansas City area. Melissa graduated from Shawnee Mission East High School, Prairie Village, Kansas in 1973. During high school, Melissa was a baton twirler and member of the swim team.
After high school, she attended K-State and was a member of the Wildcat swim team. Melissa was also a former Chiefette for the Kansas City Chiefs in the 1970s. On May 12, 1979, Melissa married Robert L. Morton in Kansas City, Missouri. She was a homemaker, farmer, horsewoman, dabbled in horse breeding, beloved mother and wife, and member of Hillside Community Lutheran Church, Spring Hill, Kansas.
She also loved animals, especially horses and Great Danes, but she loved all living creatures with either 2 or 4 feet. With her family, she would participate in horse shows with their Appaloosa and Pony of the Americas horses as well as taking part in 4H. Melissa cherished her beloved Great Dane rescue, Lila.
Melissa was preceded in death by her father Max Weir and stepfather Dale Donham. She is survived by her husband Robert of the home; son Jon Morton, Shawnee, Kansas; daughter Amy Morton Hsu and husband Charles, Tucson, Arizona; mother Vermont Josephine Weir Donham, Sullivan, Indiana; brother Brent Weir, Warsaw, Missouri and granddaughter Josephine and Great Dane rescue Lila.
