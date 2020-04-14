Melvin “David” Smith of Paola, Kansas, was born March 16, 1943, in Neosho, Missouri the son of Raleigh Wright and Lucille Faye (Thompson) Smith. He departed this life on Sunday, April 12, 2020 at his home at the age of 77 years and 27 days.
On June 23, 1969, David was united in marriage to Linda Carol Davidson in Kansas City, Kansas.
David was employed as Maintenance Director for Dickinson Theaters in Merriam, Kansas until his retirement in 2005. He was a lifetime member of the International Association of Stage & Theatre Employees Locals #496 and #31. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War receiving the Bronze Service Star, National Defense Service Medal and Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal. David was an avid model train collector and loved real trains. He was a movie buff and had an old movie projector theater in his basement.
Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a granddaughter, Rachel Smith.
David is survived by his wife, Linda Smith of the home; 3 sons, Ray Smith, St. Joseph, Missouri, Don Smith and wife Dawn, Olathe, Kansas, Ryan Smith and wife Katie, Shawnee, Kansas; two daughters, Tonya Reintjes and husband Tom, Cleveland, Missouri, Marilyn Smith, Colorado Springs, Colorado; 10 grandchildren; other relatives and many friends.
A private family graveside will be held at the Garden City Cemetery, Garden City, Missouri.
Family suggests memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Dickey Funeral Home, Harrisonville, Missouri.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.