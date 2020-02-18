Merilee Kay Padgett, age 68, of Joplin, Missouri, died February 14, 2020, at Freeman Hospital after a short battle with cancer.
Merilee was born October 30, 1951, to Merle and Betty Matney. She was married in 1970 to Michael Alan Padgett.
Merilee is preceded in death by her husband, Michael and her father, Merle. She is survived by her son, Monte Padgett and wife Kristy, her daughter, Marla Flynn and husband Joe, five grandchildren, her mother, Betty Matney, four sisters, one brother, and numerous extended family members.
There will be a celebration of life at a later date. Burial will be at Osawatomie Cemetery in Osawatomie, Kansas. ￼
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.