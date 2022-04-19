Merle Wyatt Sr, 79, of Somerset passed away April 15, 2022, surrounded by his children, son-in-law and grandchildren.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents, Laura Jacobs and Millard Wyatt, and his beloved wife, Patricia.
He is survived by his children, April Johnston (Tim), Merle Wyatt Jr , grandchildren Seraj Samaha, Wyatt Johnston and great-granddaughter, Nevaeh Smith. He also leaves behind 5 siblings; Wava Carter, Herman (Wilma), Jesse (Donna), Laurel (Ron) Minear and Anita (CJ) Johnson. Sister-in-law Nancy (Don) Rankin, and many nieces and nephews.
We are at peace knowing he is now with our mother and tending to his flowers in Heaven.
Because our Dad was was a private person, his wishes were to have no services. Private burial at Somerset Cemetery.
