Michael Allen Bishop, 74, Grove, Oklahoma, formerly Blue Mound, died Saturday, October 9, 2021.
Memorial Service 10 a.m., October 19, First Baptist Church Parker. Visitation 5-7 p.m., October 18, at Schneider Funeral Home in Mound City. The family requests visitors wear masks while attending visitation and service.
Contributions Hewitt-New Post #248 care of Schneider Funeral Home P.O. Box J Mound City, Kansas 66056. Online condolences www.schneiderfunerals.com
