Michael “Mike/Mikey” Allen Cardwell, age 28, of Louisburg, KS, passed away on January 2, 2022.
Visitation will be 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday January 13, 2022, at Dengel and Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Drive Louisburg, Kansas 66053.
A memorial service will be held later this spring.
Mike was born on December 20, 1993. At the age of 18 months Mike, along with three-month-old brother Willie, were brought into the Cardwell’s care. The Cardwell chaos was made complete on June 24, 1999, when they officially adopted Mike and Willie at the age of five and three.
Growing up Mike loved spending time outside and anything farm related. From creating farm towns in his bedroom to his love of horses, you could always find Mike playing with some sort of toy farm equipment. As he got older his love of outdoors expanded to fishing and camping.
Mike attended the Louisburg School District throughout his school years. During his junior and senior year of high school he was the football manager, which was one of his many passions throughout high school. After Mike graduated, he worked at several retail spots around Louisburg where you could almost always guarantee he would great you with the smile everyone knew him for. He worked for the Louisburg school district off and on over the years and ended his work career at Agape’s Grace.
Mike was well known for his contagious smile and positive attitude. He would always greet you with a smile. He was a carefree soul that would follow what made him happy, no matter what. He loved to make others happy as well as himself. Outside of work and hanging with his friends and family he spent most of his free time casting a line and pitching a tent. He loved nature and Busch Light.
He is preceded in death by his mother Cheri Cardwell, sister Catherine Cardwell, and grandfathers Eugene Cardwell and Joseph Collins.
He is survived by his father Dan Cardwell, brothers Willie, Joe, and Dale Cardwell, sister Karen (Nick) Box, grandmothers Betty “Nanny” Cardwell and Cecelia “Grammy” Collins, and biological parents Maggie Larsen and Frank Mahurin.
In lieu of flowers and donations the family suggests memorial contributions to Children’s Mercy in support of the Endocrine studies c/o Dengel and Son Mortuary.
To leave a special message for the family online, please visit www.dengelmortuary.com.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary Louisburg Chapel, 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053, 913-837-4310
