Michael Allen Giesbrecht, age 20, of Lane, Kansas, formerly of Pleasant Hill, Missouri, passed away on Sunday, August 21, 2022, at Olathe Medical Center in Olathe, Kansas.
He was born on April 11, 2002, in Lawrence, Kansas, the son of Lance Giesbrecht and Juli Carriger. He graduated from Pleasant Hill High School, Class of 2020.
In his short life, Michael shared his talents with his school and community. Playing sports from a young age with his Dad as a coach, Michael spent many seasons on the baseball fields, soccer fields and the basketball courts. Michael loved to shoot hoops or play a game of catch with his siblings as well. His love for baseball made him a fan of the Royals, where he attended games at the K with his family.
Michael had a heart for adventure and loved the outdoors. The lake was one of his favorite spots where he went tubing, fishing and swimming from dusk until dawn. At his Mom's house, Michael especially loved to take the 4-wheeler for a ride, and thankfully for his Grandfather, he also enjoyed riding his lawnmower. One of the things Michael was most proud of, was his first ever tattoo. Every year thereafter, he looked forward to getting a new tattoo on his birthday.
Growing up, Michael attended many Truck and Tractor pulls at the Cass County Fair. He was also a member of the FFA, and judged a variety of livestock. Recently, he was becoming a skilled carpenter working on construction projects.
Michael's time with us was brief, but we loved him dearly and will treasure each moment he spent with us. Those who knew him, even briefly, lost a shining light in their lives.
Michael will be missed daily by his father, Lance Giesbrecht and his wife, Angelic, and their children, Lance Geisbrecht II, Cameron Riley, Alivia Giesbrecht, Travis Riley and Barrett Giesbrecht, all of Pleasant Hill, Missouri; mother, Juli Carriger of Lane, Kansas; brother, Jacob Carriger and his wife Autumn Barrett of Colorado Springs, Colorado; paternal grandparents, James and Becky Geisbrecht of Hanover, Kansas, Karen Atkins of Lake Lotawana, Missouri; paternal great-grandfather, Butch Bruna of Hanover, Kansas; maternal grandfather, Donald Carriger of Garnett, Kansas; maternal grandmother, Karan Jones and husband, Mark, of Junction City, Kansas; aunts, uncles and cousins.
Funeral services will be held at 3:00 PM on Friday, September 2, 2022, at the Feuerborn Family Funeral Service Chapel in Garnett, Kansas. Memorial contributions may be made to Children's Mercy Hospital and left in care of the funeral home. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.feuerbornfuneral.com.
