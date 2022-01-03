Michael Allen Pettibon, age 31, of Osawatomie passed away December 24th at the Memorial Medical Center in Las Cruces New Mexico.
Surviving is his wife Amanda of the home, daughters Alexis Bunney, Jasmine Melvin, sons Gary Bunney Jr., Dylan Melvin, Terry Pettibon, mother Amanda Hughes and father Tony Pettibon, and numerous friends and extended family.
Services are 10:30 a.m. Friday the 7th of January at Dengel and Son Paola Chapel.
