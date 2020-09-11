Michael Byrd

Michael Jewell Byrd, 71, Paola, Kansas, passed away Monday, September 7, 2020.
We will be celebrating Michael’s life on September 12, 2020, at 3 p.m. at Michael and his wife, Jacque’s home. Anyone who knew him is welcome to come join us.
Michael was born on August 2, 1949, in Leavenworth, Kansas, to Jewell E. And Francis J. Byrd. Michael graduated from Leavenworth High School and served in the United States Army. Michael and Jacque married on September 18, 1970, in Basehor, Kansas. Michael was an owner of a successful painting business for several decades.
He is survived by his wife, Jacque Byrd; children, Bryan Byrd, Shawn Byrd, and Crystal Byrd; niece, Heather Rankin; siblings, Jim Vredenburg, Carol Conner, Mary Liston (Michael’s Twin Sister), and Katie Palmer; grandchildren, DeAnna Gaston, Brandon Hedrick, Isaac Byrd, Bryttany Byrd, Dahrma Arth, Wyatt Hedrick, Ivy Byrd, Della Byrd, and Benjamin Byrd, as well as seven great-grandchildren.
