Michael Caswell

Michael Lee Caswell, age 60, of Louisburg, Kansas, passed away peacefully at home on January 10, 2020. He was born November 1, 1959, in Paola, KS, to Roy and Norma Caswell.
Mike married the love of his life Debbie on June 30th, 1979. Together they had four children: Trisha (Chris) Goodale, Christopher (Beth) Caswell, Katie (Dan) Larsen and Brian (Amelia) Caswell. Mike enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren; Nicholas & Kylie Goodale, George, Stella & Ethan Larsen, Grace Caswell, and soon to arrive, Olivia Caswell.
In Mike’s earlier days when he wasn’t causing ruckus you could find him racing derby cars, fishing or cutting wood on his land. He was an avid fan of NASCAR, KU Basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs. More than anything Mike cherished being a Husband, Father, and Grandfather.
Friends and family always knew where they stood with Mike, he would never miss an opportunity to “tell it like it is”. With his quick wit and keen sense of practical knowledge he leaves a legacy and road map to the game of life for all that knew him.
Mike endured many health issues, always with grace and a sense of humor. He always had a quick-witted comment to share and kept his family laughing.
Mike leaves behind his wife Debbie, of 40 years, his children, grandchildren, his sisters Linda (Mike) Towne, Barbara (Bud) Crust, Debbie (Jim) Reitinger and his brother Roy Caswell.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy and Norma Caswell, and his sister Kathy Johnston.
A visitation will be held from 10:00 to 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 16, 2020 at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 606 S. Elm Street Louisburg KS. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. Michael will be laid to rest at Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea cemetery.
Those who wish to make a memorial contribution in Mike’s memory may do so to Catholic Community Hospice or Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
