Michael Donnelly

Michael P Donnelly passed away on 8-20-20. He was born on 1-27-64, son of William J and Joan Donnelly formerly of Paola Ks., who preceded him in death as well as his sister Elizabeth.
He graduated from Paola High and then from K-State. He is survived by son Wyatt and daughter Sidney of the home. He also leaves brother Bill Donnelly of Austin, Tx., and sisters Mary (Kevin) Vaught of OP and Joan (Ron) Shay of Paola. He also leaves Numerous nieces and nephews as well. Mike had owned and operated a landscaping company Donnelly & Co for many years.
