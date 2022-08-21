Michael J. Newton, 70, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 11, 2022.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a future date. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com
Mike was born in Gardner, Kansas on July 10, 1952, to Joseph Alex and Patricia (McBrearety) Newton. He grew up in Spring Hill and moved to Connecticut before returning to Spring Hill in the summer of 1992.
He graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1970 then went on to JCCC to receive an Associates Arts Degree. Mike earned a Bachelors Arts Degree from University of Connecticut.
Mike worked as manager of CMI in Spring Hill and Gardner until his retirement. He was a member of the Ocheltree Baptist Church.
Mike’s life was devoted to playing music. He played in the RRED Band and was a member of the Kansas Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. He was known for his involvement in bands in Kansas, Connecticut and Nashville. Mike also was on the Spring Hill Planning Commission. Mike will be missed by family and friends.
Mike was preceded in death by his father Joe. He is survived by his daughters Sabrena Jo and husband Billy, Lawrence, Kansas and Michaela Newton, Spring Hill, Kansas; mother Patricia L. Radley, Spring Hill, Kansas; sister Ruth Storch and husband Ed, Spring Hill, Kansas; brother Patrick Newton and wife Vikki, Spring Hill, Kansas and grandchild Maverick Willy Michael Nelson.
