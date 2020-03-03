Michael Roper

1955-2020
Michael Eugene Roper was born October 23, 1955, in Ottawa, Kansas, to William and Bonnie Roper. Mike passed away February 28, 2020, surrounded by his family at the age of 64.
Mike attended Paola schools graduating in 1973. He spent most of his adult life in Colorado before moving back to Paola in 2018.
He is survived by his sisters Vickie Weber of Paola and Debbie Soph of Hollister, Missouri.
Arr: Dengel & Son Mortuary – Crematory, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, KS, 66071.
