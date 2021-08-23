Mildred Charlene Morrison, 86, Spring Hill, Kansas, passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at Olathe Medical Center, Olathe, Kansas.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Inurnment to follow. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Mildred was born in Olathe, Kansas on March 18, 1935, to Frank and Virgie (Green) Stanton. She was a lifelong resident who graduated from Spring Hill High School in 1952. Mildred married Byron Morrison in Spring Hill on August 30, 1952. They made their home in Spring Hill where they worked together on their farm raising cattle, hogs, beans and wheat.
Mildred loved to volunteer in her community. She was a 4H leader and Grange volunteer. She made numerous Grange Pups every year for Old Settlers. Mildred enjoyed visiting with her friends at the Civic Center lunches in Spring Hill. She was well known for her baking skills, especially pies and cinnamon rolls. Mildred liked to attend the Farmers Market with a special companion, Jorge her dog. Mildred was active in the Kansas Old time Fiddlers, Pickers and Singers and a member of the Spring Hill United Methodist Church.
Mildred was preceded in death by her parents, husband Byron and grandson Christian Swanson. She is survived by her daughters Jackie Morrison and husband Martin Hoffman, Spring Hill, Kansas and Kim Swanson and husband Dean; brother Roy Stanton, Spring Hill, Kansas; grandchildren: Dylan Hoffman, Bailey Hoffman, Mitchell Swanson and Breann Splichal and great-grandchild Mattias Splichal.
Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913) 592-2244
