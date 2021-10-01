Mildred Charlene Morrison, 86, Spring Hill, Kansas passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021.
Graveside service will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday, October 16, 2021, at Spring Hill Cemetery, Spring Hill, Kansas. Inurnment to follow.
In honor of Mildred, please wear a mask. Memorial contributions may be made to the Spring Hill United Methodist Church, Spring Hill, Kansas. Condolences may be left at www.brucefuneralhome.com.
Arrangements: Bruce Funeral Home, 712 S. Webster, Spring Hill, Kansas 66083 (913)592-2244.
