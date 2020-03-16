Mildred Lucille Diehm, age 96, of Osawatomie, KS, died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Lifecare Center of Osawatomie.
Mildred was born November 30, 1923 in Parker, KS. She was the third of five children born to Lloyd and Stella (Hate) Davey. The family lived several places in Kansas, north of Parker, Pierceville near Garden City, and Holcomb, then back to Parker when she was in the 5th grade. She graduated from Parker Rural High School in 1941.
After high school, Mildred decided to become an elementary school teacher receiving her hours from Fort Scott Community College, Ursuline Academy, Ottawa University and summer and night classes from Pittsburg State University. She received her bachelor’s degree in 1959 and her masters in 1967.
Mildred taught one year in Linn County at Twin Springs. There she met her future husband, Claud Diehm and they were married March 18, 1944. They made their home on a farm near Beagle, where she still lived. Mildred continued teaching at rural schools for many years, at Mound Creek for seven years and Fairview for nine years. From there she moved on to the Osawatomie School system where she taught for 26 years. Claud passed away in 1974 and she continued teaching until her retirement in 1986. During her years at Osawatomie she was a sponsor for the Junior High Kayettes for several years. She was also the Osawatomie Teacher delegate to the National Convention in Minnesota.
Over the years, Mildred was involved in many other activities. She was an active member of the Beagle United Methodist Church for 83 years. She taught Sunday school classes and Vacation Bible school. She sang in the church choir and played with the “Ding-a-ling” bells. Mildred has held many church offices. She belonged to the United Methodist Women for 75 years. Mildred was also a member of the Alpha Delta Kappa Honorary Teachers Sorority since 1951. Other groups she attended were East Central KARSP 27 years, Beagle Sr. Citizens, Hobby Club, and the Foster Grand Parents program.
She was preceded in death by her husband Claud, her parents, brothers Gerald Davey, Fred Davey and Gordon Davey and sister Lola Keran. Also a nephew Mike Crawford and a niece Beth Hodgson.
Survivors include sister-in-law Mary Lou Davey of Beagle, KS, Nephews, nieces and other family and many friends.
Visitation was March 6th and service was March 7th all at the Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home . Burial at Beagle Cemetery. Memorials are to the Beagle United Methodist Church send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064.
