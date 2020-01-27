Mildred Haley

Mildred Dorthea Haley, age 89, of Paola, passed away January 22 at the Olathe Medical Center.
Visitation Friday 10 a.m. with Services at 11 a.m. at the United Methodist Church.
Memorials (in lieu of flowers) may be left to the Paola United Methodist Church, Paola Senior Center or Miami County Historical Museum
Arrangements by Dengel and Son Mortuary Paola Chapel.
