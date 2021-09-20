Mildred Rosalie Hay Hearn was born on February 6, 1931, in Mound Township, Miami County, Lane, Kansas to Challous A. and Blanche M. Bones Hay. She passed away peacefully on July 31, 2021 in Cornerstone Tavares Hospice House, Tavares, Florida of Parkinson’s Disease at the age of 90. She was a former resident of Osawatomie, Kansas and had been living with her daughter in Florida since 2014.
She married Oran Eugene Hearn on June 24, 1966, in Kansas City, Missouri. They became the parents of a daughter, Natalie. Oran passed away on November 2, 1969.
Mildred retired from the Osawatomie State Hospital where she worked in housekeeping.
Mildred was preceded in death by her husband Oran, her parents, three brothers Lloyd, LaVern, Wayne and her sister Evelyn.
Mildred loved cats and butterflies and enjoyed playing the piano. She was a member of the Spring Grove Friends Church and often helped in the nursery.
Mildred is survived by her daughter, Natalie Estes and grandchildren Brittney and Joshua Estes, many nieces and nephews, and other friends and relatives.
A visitation is scheduled for Monday September 27th from 5-7 pm at Eddy Birchard Funeral Home. All are welcome to attend.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Parkinson’s Foundation at www.Parkinson.org or mail to 200 SE 1st Street, Ste 800, Miami, FL 33131. The family would like to thank Cornerstone Hospice and Compassionate Care Hospice for their care and dedication.
