Milton Roy Welch, 84, of Olathe, passed away on June 8, 2023, at Health Care Resort of Olathe.
He was born on July 28, 1938, to Warren and Bernice (Welsh) Welch at Cadillac, MI. He graduated from Howell High School in Michigan with the Class of 1956.
He served his country with the United States Army for 22 years. He served during the Vietnam Conflict.
He retired from the military and was honorably discharged in July of 1977.
On August 5, 1961, he married Catherine Alta Baldwin. Milton and Catherine made their home in Paola. They moved to Hillsdale and lived there from 1968 until 2017. Catherine preceded him in death in 2015. Milton moved to Paola Vintage Park in 2017.
Milton worked in the maintenance department for JC Penney Distribution Center in Lenexa for 21 years.
He was a model railroad enthusiast. He enjoyed leading singing at his church for many years. One of his real passions was working with the DAV, helping veterans.
He was a member of the Spring Hill Church of Christ. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans and the Spring Hill American Legion.
He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Catherine, son Kenneth Welch, daughter LaVonne Garcia, and grandson Justin Welch.
Milton is survived by his son Daniel Welch (Gabi) of rural Paola; daughter Carrie Williamson of Overland Park; son Michael Brogoto of Kansas City, MO; 22 grandchildren; many great grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m., Thursday, June 15, 2023, followed by the funeral service at 2:00 p.m. with military honors, at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl St., Paola, Kansas, 66071.
Memorials contributions are suggested to the DAV Chapter 34 and can be sent c/o the funeral home.
