Mitchell Ray Marsh age 58 of Paola, KS died Monday December 2, 2019 at NorthCare Hospice House in North Kansas City.
Celebration of Life: 1-4 pm Sunday December 15, 2019 at the Paola American Legion 5 Delaware St, Paola, KS 66071
Memorials: Veterans Community Project 8900 Troost Ave Kansas City, MO 64131. Arr. by Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home
