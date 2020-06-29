Mitzi "Sis" Pearce

1975-2020
Mitzi Ann "Sis" Pearce, age 44, of Maud, Oklahoma, formerly Adrian, Missouri, passed away June 25, 2020 in Bowlegs, Oklahoma from injuries sustained in an automobile accident.
Mitzi was born August 30, 1975 at Paola, Kansas. She was the younger of two children born to Doug and Jennie (Murr) Pearce. Mitzi attended grade school in LaCygne and graduated from Osawatomie High School with the Class of 1993.
She attended Johnson County Cosmetology School. She later attended college at Penn Valley Community College in 2013.
Her first job as a hair stylist was with The Hair Shop in Olathe. She owned and operated Head Over Heels beauty salon in Adrian, Missouri in the late 1990's. She was currently working as a physical therapist assistant for Health Pro Heritage out of Edmond, Oklahoma.
Mitzi has one son Walker Douglas and he was the center of her life. Mitzi also enjoyed horses, mostly barrel racing, but also had participated breakaway roping. She was a dog lover. Her dog, "Ty" a Jack Russell terrier, was her canine companion. She also enjoyed gardening. She loved the lake and enjoyed swimming and boating. Mitzi always had a smile on her face, she was a kind soul.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Roy and Lynn Pearce, her maternal grandparents Layton and Goldie Murr, her aunt Laura Pearce-Smith, and her uncle Dale Pearce.
She is survived by her son Walker Douglas; her parents Doug and Jennie Pearce of rural Lane; her brother Jeff Pearce of Spring Hill; two nephews Garrett and Brayden Pearce; a great niece Dylynn Pearce; many aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 2, 2020 at Dengel & Son Mortuary, 305 N. Pearl, Paola, KS, 66071. There will be a private family burial at a later date. Memorials are to the Walker Pearce Benefit Fund and can be sent c/o Dengel & Son Mortuary.
