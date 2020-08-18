Monsignor Robert Bergman

Monsignor Robert N. Bergman, Catholic priest of the Archdiocese of Kansas City in Kansas, died peacefully at home in Louisburg, KS, on August 11, 2020. He was 74 years old.
He was born on March 5, 1946, to Arnold and Julia (Gabel) Bergman, the youngest son of three boys. Ordained a priest on December 17, 1971, in Rome, Monsignor served the Church at Rome for almost a decade and in many parishes in northeastern Kansas, most recently as pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Louisburg, Kansas, where he had been since 2005.
A faithful Catholic Christian man; humble and obedient son of the Church; beloved pastor; devoted brother, friend, mentor, and spiritual advisor. Monsignor was always ready with a blessing and a joke. He was a man who knew how to love and who lived the fullness of charity and truth.
Monsignor is survived by his brother Kenneth (Mary Ann) Bergman; nephews Richard Bergman and Thomas (Darlene) Bergman; niece Kristine Bergman; grand-nieces Kala Bergman and Valerie Block; and grand-nephew Joshua Bergman.
He is preceded in death by his parents; brother Raymond and wife Freddy Bergman, their daughter Jennifer Wolford, and brother Kenneth’s son Britton Bergman.
Monsignor Bergman was a graduate of Blessed Sacrament Catholic grade school and Bishop Ward High School, both in Kansas City, KS. He attended St. Thomas Seminary in Denver and the Pontifical Gregorian University in Rome (5 years); he earned degrees in canon law in Rome. He served most recently as pastor at Immaculate Conception in Louisburg.
Mass of Christian Burial was held on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Church of the Ascension, Overland Park, KS; Private burial was at St. Patrick Church Cemetery, Kansas City, KS.
Contributions may be made in Monsignor Bergman’s name to the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Louisburg KS, building fund.
