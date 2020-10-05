Myrl Ostgren

Myrl Herbert Ostgren, 83 years of age, of Linn Valley, Kansas, passed away on Monday, September 28, 2020, at Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas. His wife Patty was faithfully by his side as he passed.
Myrl was born November 19, 1936, in Holdrege, Nebraska, the second of four children to Herbert Daniel and Thelma Faye (Marshall) Ostgren.
Myrl held a long-time employment position with a wholesale hardware company, Blish, Mize and Silliman as a sales representative in Northeast Kansas. He received top honors on several occasions for his sales accomplishments. Eventually, Myrl fulfilled a lifelong dream of owning his own business by becoming the owner of Perkins Hardware Store in Bonner Springs, Kansas.
In Leavenworth he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. Myrl was the Treasurer for Linn Valley Lakes’ Super Seniors Golf Association.
Myrl was an avid golfer who loved to play in tournaments with family and friends. Myrl was a dedicated dog lover and owner, most recently to his dogs, Sparky and Fred.
Besides his parents, Myrl was preceded in death by; wife, Mary Ostgren; brother, Jim Ostgren; brother in laws, Dennis Westerlin, Mike Woodhead and Cliff Sanders; nephew, Rip Carlson and ex-wife, Rita Ostgren.
Myrl leaves to celebrate his life; his wife of 30 years, Patty Ostgren of Linn Valley, Kansas; his five children: son, Kirk, and his wife, Cynthia, Leavenworth, Kansas; daughter, Kim Norwood, and her husband, Randy, Hutchinson, Kansas; son, Scott Hahne, and his wife, Anna, Stockholm, Sweden; son, Chad, his partner, Kate Stuart, Kansas City, Missouri; son, Ricky McMurtrey, Liberty, Missouri; eight grandchildren, Richard Norwood, and his fiancé, Bethany Miller; Kyle Norwood, and his fiancé, Katelyn Richards; Jennifer Valentine, and her husband, Wayne all of Hutchinson, Kansas; grandson, Keifer, and his wife, Amanda, of Leavenworth, Kansas; Philip and Jacob Hahne, of Stockholm, Sweden; granddaughter, Maeve and grandson, Rowen McMurtrey of Liberty, Missouri; six greatgrandchildren; JaLiyah, Micah, Myles Valentine, Belamie Reingardt and Kendall Norwood, Gavin Ostgren; two sisters, Phyllis Westerlin of Kearney, Nebraska and Shari Carlson of Raymond, Nebraska; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Celebration of life services for Myrl H. Ostgren will be held on Friday, October 9, 2020, at 10:30 a.m. at the Nelson-Bauer Funeral Home in Holdrege, Nebraska with Pastor Brad Perry officiating. Interment will be in the Prairie Home Cemetery in Holdrege.
The family suggests memorial contributions to Olathe Hospice House, Olathe, Kansas and the Alzheimer’s Association-Heart of America Chapter C/O Dengel & Son Funeral Home P.O. Box 669 Louisburg, KS 66053.
Arr: Dengel & Son Louisburg Chapel 1 Aquatic Dr. Louisburg, KS 66053
913-837-4310
