Myrtha Esther Christenson passed away peacefully on March 23, 2023, while under hospice care at Homestead Assisted Living and Memory Care in Olathe. She was 90 years old.
Myrtha was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in April of 1932 the only child of Alexander and Catin (Serrano) Torres.
At age 19, Myrtha met the love of her life, Donald, while he was a U.S. Navy sailor stationed in Puerto Rico. They married in December of 1951 in San Juan.
Upon completing his service in the Navy, the couple moved to Donald’s home state of Minnesota. Here, in a suburb of Minneapolis, they raised two children, Kathryn and Craig.
While raising her family, Myrtha took the time to study the new field of respiratory therapy and became a Certified Respiratory Therapist. She worked for several major hospitals during the course of her R.T. career.
In 1975, a job transfer by Donald’s employer brought the family to the Kansas City area.
Upon retirement, Donald and Myrtha bought a home on some acreage near Paola, Kansas.
Here, they lived happily for 29 years.
Myrtha was a real baseball fan and enjoyed cheering on the Kansas City Royals and the Minnesota Twins.
Myrtha enjoyed entertaining family and friends and loved to cook Spanish-style cuisine for her guests her specialty being a rice and chicken dish “arroz con pollo”.
Myrtha had a special love for dogs and there were always dogs present in the household.
Whether they were field trial-bred Labrador retrievers or dogs of unknown breeding she loved them all.
Myrtha was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 69 years, Donald Christenson.
Myrtha is survived by her daughter Kathryn Rogers of Linden, VA and her son Craig Christenson (Mae) of Lenexa, KS.
A special thank you to the caring staff at Homestead Memory Care and to the Brighton Hospice nurses for comforting Myrtha during the final days of her journey in life.
No services are scheduled at this time.
Contributions in her memory can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association.
