Myrtha Christenson

Myrtha Esther Christenson

Myrtha Esther Christenson passed away peacefully on March 23, 2023, while under hospice care at Homestead Assisted Living and Memory Care in Olathe. She was 90 years old.

Myrtha was born in San Juan, Puerto Rico, in April of 1932 the only child of Alexander and Catin (Serrano) Torres.

