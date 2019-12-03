Myrtle Velky

Myrtle Eileen Velky, age 79, La Cygne, Kansas passed away on Thursday November 28, 2019.
She was born on June 14, 1940 in Plankinton, South Dakota the daughter of Harold and Myrtle Cornelius Atkinson. Eileen was married to Franklin Charles Westendorf. He preceded her death on July 5, 1996. She later married Rudy Velky, he preceded her in death as well. Also preceding in death, were her parents and a brother, Tom Atkinson.
She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, actively volunteering in many capacities. Eileen enjoyed horseback riding, gardening, and sewing. She is survived by three daughters, Michelle Nasalrod, Deborah Corry, and Christine Dorn, a son, Mike Westendorf, three stepsons, Jim, Bill, and Lee Velky, a brother, Melvin Atkinson, a sister, Mary Fisher, seventeen grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 am Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at the Schneider Funeral Home and Crematory, La Cygne Chapel. Visitation will be held 5 to 7 pm Monday, December 2, at the La Cygne Chapel.
Contributions are suggested to the Parkinson’s Foundation. Online condolences can be left at www.schneiderfunerals.com.
