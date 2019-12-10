Nadine "Minnie" Medina age 90 of Osawatomie, KS died Thursday December 5, 2019 at Hoeger House in Olathe, KS. Visitation Friday, December 13, 2019 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home Funeral Service Saturday, December 14, 2019 10:00 AM St. Philip Neri Catholic Church Memorial: St Philip Neri Catholic Church send c/o Eddy-Birchard Funeral Home P.O. Box 430 Osawatomie, KS 66064
