Nancy Brindle, age 66, Kansas City, Kansas, passed away Tuesday April 21, 2020.
Nancy taught at Paola Middle School earning VFW State Teacher of the Year.
Nancy is survived by her husband Chris Brindle.
You can donate to the CJD Foundation in Nancy's honor at
https://secure.qgiv.com/event/cjdfoundation/account/977283
The family will hold "Celebration of Life" events in Overland Park for Nancy sometime in July. We hope you will plan to join us.
